Carter Lumber closes in G’town

By Wayne Gates –

Carter Lumber in Georgetown has closed.

The decision was made for “geographic reasons” according to Carter Lumber Director of Marketing Mark Ely.

“We are hopeful that walk-in customers of our Georgetown location will visit our West Union or Batavia locations,” Ely said.

Ely said that there were “around ten” employees at the Georgetown location and that those jobs had been relocated to Batavia.

Most of the product at the Georgetown location has been taken to Batavia as well.

Ely said the business model has changed in the past ten or fifteen years for lumber yards because of competition for customers with big box hardware stores.

“Most of our business these days is deliveries for professional contractors where people order products online or by phone,” said Ely.

According to the company website, Carter Lumber is the fifth largest lumber and building materials supplier in the United States.

The company has 141 locations in 12 states and employs over 3100 people.