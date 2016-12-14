Dorothy Huff Colon C Malott Eastern varsity teams come out on top to capture Brown County Holiday Classic crowns WBHS Army JROTC hosts rifle shooting competition Bronco varsity wrestling team unbeaten at 8-0 Blue Jays finish 1-1 in Ripley Pepsi Classic Mona G Van Vooren Hiram Beardsworth Avery W McCleese Ethel E Long Children learn safety from ‘Officer Phil’ Microchips can help locate lost pets Local GOP plans trip to Washington Three sentenced in common pleas Estel Earhart Roy Stewart Tenacious ‘D’ leads Lady Jays to victory over Blanchester on day one of Ripley Pepsi Classic Fayetteville’s Thompson, Jester earn SWOFCA All-City honors Jays fall to Blanchester on first day of Pepsi Classic Ticket details announced for OHSAA basketball and wrestling state tournaments Jerri K McKenzie Randy D Vaughn Georgetown JR/SR high to have new library Georgetown saw many improvements in 2016 Three sentenced in common pleas court Esther O Brown G-Men go on scoring rampage for 77-41 win over Cardinals Warriors climb to 4-2 with wins over West Union, Lynchburg Rockets top Whiteoak for first win Shirley M Bray Carter Lumber closes in G’town Wenstrup looks forward to 2017 Seven indicted by county grand jury John Ruthven holds pre-Christmas Open House New pet boarding facility now open in Georgetown Denver W Emmons Carl W Liebig Mary L McKinley Blake C Roush Louis A Koewler William D Cornetet Western Brown dedicates Perry Ogden Court Lady Warrior win streak hits 5 Lady Rockets wrap up tough week on the hardwood Barons rally for win over Broncos Georgetown to hire two paid Firefighter/EMT’s Noble receives statewide law enforcement award County helps family in need after house fire Flashing signs banned in G’town historic district ‘Christmas Extravaganza’ at Gaslight Thelma L Ernst Roy L Bruce Ken Leimberger Cathye J Bunthoff Lending a holiday helping hand G’Town Christmas Parade enjoyed by spectators Mt. Orab Auto Mall collects over 1,100 canned goods for local families “Celebration of Lights” held at fairgrounds Thirteen indicted by grand jury Lady Warriors hit the hardwood with high expectations Warriors reload after graduating four starters Six seniors hit the hardwood for Rockets Lady Rockets packed with size, talent Lady G-Men to rely heavily on young talent G-Men seek improvement after last year’s three-win season Skilled crew on the return for the Blue Jays Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. crown Lady Broncos working hard toward SBAAC American Div. title after finishing as league runner-up last season Experienced crew of Lady Jays return to the hardwood Stephen C Foster Mary J Fitzgerald Tyler Hesler Herbert Polley Robert Layton Donald H Layton James T Smith Thomas M Calvert Thomas J Wolfer Cropper coaches way to 500th career victory Ohio’s Deer-Gun Season opens with more than 18,000 deer harvested Lady Broncos face talented Wilmington squad in season opener at Western Brown SHAC teams hit the hardwood for annual Boys Basketball Preview Western’s Leto and Jones excel in sophomore season of XC Lady Rockets open season with victory over Hillsboro Gary P Garrison Rev Larry T Allen Georgetown, Eastern MS honored by state Woodruff updates Chamber of Commerce Operation Christmas Child reaching out overseas G’town Christmas Parade Dec. 3 Ronald E Blessing Sharlee R West June A Goecke Rockets earn OVAL honors Ogden Court dedication set for Dec. 10 Jays host Broncos for OHSAA Foundation Game Ohio’s young hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer during Youth Gun Season SHAC holds Girls Basketball Preview Foreclosure filed on former Meadowwood Care Facility
Noble receives statewide law enforcement award

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chad Noble recently won a statewide award.
The Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association named Noble as the OPAA’s 2016 “Outstanding Peace Officer” on December 8 at a ceremony in Columbus.
Noble was nominated for the award by Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Little for his leadership in solving a series of burglaries spanning five counties that netted nine arrests in total.
The investigation involved multiple police units and took over a year to close.
“Through Detective Noble’s diligent investigation, and aided by his unpretentious nature and outstanding interviewing techniques, he was instrumental in the recovery and return a substantial portion of stolen property to victims who thought they would never see their cherished family heirlooms again,” said Little.
“Over the last eight years as Brown County Prosecuting Attorney, I have watched Detective Noble’s career blossom and bear fruit.  I nominated Detective Noble because he is deserving of recognition for his great work ethic, his positive attitude, and his true care and concern for victims of crime.”
Noble reacted to the award with humility.  “I’m very honored that I was even nominated for such an award.  It was very exciting to win the award based on the cases that we’ve closed,” he said.
“It was definitely a team effort.  I couldn’t have done it without the help of everybody around me.”
Noble said that a big reward for him was seeing the tears of joy when he helped return stolen property back to its rightful owners.
“We returned thousands of dollars worth of property to people that they never thought they would see again that were family heirlooms.  Just to see their faces when we can return those things to them is just an amazing feeling.”
Noble also took time to praise those he works with.
“The county should be proud that we have some  have some very very good investigators and officers in this county.  To be acknowledged statewide is a reflection of the kind of job they are doing in Brown County.”

  1. So well deserved. He is a true asset to our county, and a long time Friend of mine. I’m very proud of you Chad. You’re a stellar guy, and deserve this award. I wish you only the best in your career, and keep up the good work Brother. That was truly a gift you gave back to those victim’s, and piece of mind to the citizen’s of Brown County that there is someone willing to fight for our right’s, and property. Can’t think of no other more deserving then Det. Noble…

