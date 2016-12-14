Noble receives statewide law enforcement award

By Wayne Gates –

Brown County Sheriff’s Office Detective Chad Noble recently won a statewide award.

The Ohio Prosecuting Attorney’s Association named Noble as the OPAA’s 2016 “Outstanding Peace Officer” on December 8 at a ceremony in Columbus.

Noble was nominated for the award by Brown County Prosecuting Attorney Jessica Little for his leadership in solving a series of burglaries spanning five counties that netted nine arrests in total.

The investigation involved multiple police units and took over a year to close.

“Through Detective Noble’s diligent investigation, and aided by his unpretentious nature and outstanding interviewing techniques, he was instrumental in the recovery and return a substantial portion of stolen property to victims who thought they would never see their cherished family heirlooms again,” said Little.

“Over the last eight years as Brown County Prosecuting Attorney, I have watched Detective Noble’s career blossom and bear fruit. I nominated Detective Noble because he is deserving of recognition for his great work ethic, his positive attitude, and his true care and concern for victims of crime.”

Noble reacted to the award with humility. “I’m very honored that I was even nominated for such an award. It was very exciting to win the award based on the cases that we’ve closed,” he said.

“It was definitely a team effort. I couldn’t have done it without the help of everybody around me.”

Noble said that a big reward for him was seeing the tears of joy when he helped return stolen property back to its rightful owners.

“We returned thousands of dollars worth of property to people that they never thought they would see again that were family heirlooms. Just to see their faces when we can return those things to them is just an amazing feeling.”

Noble also took time to praise those he works with.

“The county should be proud that we have some have some very very good investigators and officers in this county. To be acknowledged statewide is a reflection of the kind of job they are doing in Brown County.”