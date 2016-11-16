BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title
Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools

Written by News Democrat

gtown-ipadsBy Wayne Gates –

The Ipad program in the Georgetown Exempted School District has been underway for about two years now.
Every student in grades three through twelve now have the device for a total of about 800.
Next year, the district plans to make an Ipad available to every student K-12.
Superintendent Chris Burrows said that the many benefits of the program include a higher level of student engagement because they are used to technology and greater flexibility for teachers.
If the teachers want a new application for their class to use, for example, they simply download it.  That sort of flexibility is not possible with traditional textbooks.
Parents pay a sixty dollar annual fee for the devices, but Burrows said that the rewards of the program are well worth the money.
“The decision came down to closing the opportunity gap.  Some students did not have access to technology because of limited income or other family circumstances.  This program allows every student to have an equal opportunity to learn and grow,” Burrows said.
“Public education is the great equalizer in all walks of life.  We want to give every student the chance to walk across that graduation stage and be ready for anything.”
Burrows said that teachers are benefitting from the program as well.
“The opportunity that they have every day continue to grow with new apps being developed, new platforms for them to collaborate on,” he said.
Burrows said that the devices also help kids who are a little hesitant to speak up in class.
‘We’ve seen kids who are opening up in classroom discussion because of the Ipads.  A lot of these kids would never talk before, but they participate through the written discussions and give great insight and feedback in class.”
Burrows said that the district is now also able to discuss how students need to be careful in a modern world.
“We’ve been able to teach internet safety as a course in the first three weeks of the school year and really head off some issues that could be very destructive for kids.  With the Ipads in their hands, they have that tool at their disposal and we’ve been able to have very rich discussions with the kids about joining social media sites and how to stay safe online,” he said.
Burrows said that the students are also taught how to analyze true and false information online and to develop their critical thinking skills.
As far as the impact on test scores, Burrows said “We’ve seen drastic progress with the amount of indicators we met on our state report card this year versus last.  We are seeing quicker progress than schools that are comparable to us and I attribute that to the technology.”
Burrows said that he has also felt personally rewarded by people telling him how much they appreciate the devices.
“A couple of years ago when we first handed these things out, a grandmother came up to me and thanked me,” Burrows said
“She told me that she couldn’t afford a computer, so she had been putting off getting the internet.  But she said that now that the kids had the Ipads, she was going to get the internet for them at home.  Stories like that tell me that it was the right move to close the opportunity gap.”

