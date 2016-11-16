BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Ipad program a success in Georgetown schools Powih sentenced to six years on rape charges Air Evac team to get new headquarters building in Georgetown Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title
Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court

Written by News Democrat

Four people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.
Thomas Cordes
On December 7, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Thomas Justin Cordes, in Case No. 2015-2371.
The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs and Count 2, Conspiracy, both felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, and Count 3, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine.  On November 7, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Cordes to 2 year of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department.  Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.
Erica Elsasser
On November 7, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on June 29, 2015, against Defendant, Erica Elsasser, in Case No. 2014-2157.
The Defendant has been convicted of Deception to Obtain a Dangerous Drug, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00.  Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.   Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.
Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Elsasser to 17 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.
Timothy Fain
On August 25, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Timothy W. Fain, in Case No. 2016-2184.
The indictment charged Count 1, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 3rd  degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00; Count 2, Possession of Heroin, Count 3, Possession of Cocaine, and Count 4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all felonies of the 5th  degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine; Court 5, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Count 6, Carrying a Concealed Weapon w/Specification, both misdemeanors. On November 7, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1 & 2 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.
On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Fain, as to Count 1, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution.  Count 2, confinement of 10 months in prison, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Court 1.  Counts 3, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.
James Lawson
On November 7, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on July 8, 2016, against Defendant, James Lawson, in Case No. 2016-2125.  The Defendant has been convicted of Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2500.00.  Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 1 year. Defendant was notified at that time that a violation of community control could result in prison for 11 months.  On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.   Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.
Judge Gusweiler ordered that Mr. Lawson’s community control will be extended 1 year.  The Defendant is ordered to enter and successfully complete the STAR Program plus any Aftercare that can include Transitional Living.  The Defendant is to be placed on Intensive Supervision Probation.

