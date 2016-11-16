Four sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court

Four people were recently sentenced in Brown County Common Pleas Court.

Thomas Cordes

On December 7, a 3 Count indictment was filed against Thomas Justin Cordes, in Case No. 2015-2371.

The indictment charged Count 1, Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs and Count 2, Conspiracy, both felonies of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a $10,000.00 fine, and Count 3, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine. On November 7, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Count 1 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Cordes to 2 year of community control sanctions, subject to the general supervision and control of the Adult Probation Department. Counts 2 & 3 are dismissed.

Erica Elsasser

On November 7, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on June 29, 2015, against Defendant, Erica Elsasser, in Case No. 2014-2157.

The Defendant has been convicted of Deception to Obtain a Dangerous Drug, a felony of the 4th degree, having a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a fine of $5,000.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 2 years. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

Judge Gusweiler sentenced Ms. Elsasser to 17 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections.

Timothy Fain

On August 25, a 6 Count indictment was filed against Timothy W. Fain, in Case No. 2016-2184.

The indictment charged Count 1, Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 3rd degree, having a maximum penalty of 36 months in prison and a fine of $10,000.00; Count 2, Possession of Heroin, Count 3, Possession of Cocaine, and Count 4, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all felonies of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a $2500.00 fine; Court 5, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Count 6, Carrying a Concealed Weapon w/Specification, both misdemeanors. On November 7, 2016, Defendant entered a plea of guilty to Counts 1 & 2 before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler.

On that same date, Judge Gusweiler sentenced Mr. Fain, as to Count 1, confinement of 30 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections and Restitution. Count 2, confinement of 10 months in prison, to be served concurrently with the sentence imposed in Court 1. Counts 3, 4, 5 & 6 are dismissed.

James Lawson

On November 7, a hearing was held for Violation of Community Control Sanction that was previously imposed on July 8, 2016, against Defendant, James Lawson, in Case No. 2016-2125. The Defendant has been convicted of Theft, a felony of the 5th degree, having a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison and a fine of $2500.00. Defendant was placed on community control for a period of 1 year. Defendant was notified at that time that a violation of community control could result in prison for 11 months. On that same date Defendant appeared before Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler. Defendant waived hearing and admitted to the violations contained in the Probation Department Report.

Judge Gusweiler ordered that Mr. Lawson’s community control will be extended 1 year. The Defendant is ordered to enter and successfully complete the STAR Program plus any Aftercare that can include Transitional Living. The Defendant is to be placed on Intensive Supervision Probation.