BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Homer C Eldridge Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016
Obituaries

Homer C Eldridge

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

Homer C. Eldridge, 92, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, died Monday, November 14, 2016  at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman. He was born October  2, 1924 in Cherry Fork. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel E. and  Goldleigh M. (Nevil) Eldridge and wife, Lavera “Jean” Eldridge.  He is survived by one son, Donald (Michelle) Eldridge of Cherry Fork; three  daughters: Cindy (Dan) Raines of Seaman, Jane (Harry) Leonard of Cherry Fork and  Lois (Bob) Smith of Columbus; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one great  great grandchild; four nephews and first cousin, Esther Stinson of Batavia.  He was a retired tobacco, grain and livestock farmer in Wayne Township. He  was owner and operator of the Homer Eldridge and Son Trucking Company of Cherry  Fork for 20 years. He was a former employee of the O.K. Warehouse in Ripley for 25  years, and former crop reporter for the Statistical Reporting Service of Columbus.  He was a member of the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church since 1934, and was  a Trustee, Elder, Custodian and Sunday School Teacher. He was a 1942 Graduate of  the former Wayne Township High School in Cherry Fork. He was a member of the  Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department since 1952, and was a Chief for many  years. He was a member of the Farm Bureau. He was a former poll worker and judge  at the Wayne Township and Cherry Fork Village precincts. He was a member of the  former Seaman School Board for eight years.  Memorial donations may be made to the Cherry Fork Presbyterian Church,  14806 State Route 136, Cherry Fork, Ohio 45618.  The visitation is 6 until 8 pm Thursday, November 17, 2016 at the Cherry Fork  Presbyterian Church in Cherry Fork.  The funeral service is 11 am Friday at the Church with a visitation one hour prior.  Pastor Norine Behm will officiate. The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery.  Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat