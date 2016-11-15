BREAKING ELECTION NEWS Dennis D Johnson SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years
Obituaries

Dennis D Johnson

About

Written by News Democrat

Displaying Johnson.D.jpgDennis D. Johnson, age 61 of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a retired mechanic and services manager for Cahall Brothers John Deere in Georgetown, Ohio, owner and operator of Johnson’s Mower Repair in Hamersville, Ohio and the unofficial President of the “Hood” on Daugherty Marks Road. Dennis was born May 6, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Doris (Paul) Johnson of Hamersville, Ohio and the late Carl “Skunk” Johnson.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 16 years, Melody (Hardy) Johnson, whom he married November 27, 1999; two daughters – Katy Hultz and husband Nic  and Carly Passet and husband Ryan all of Georgetown, Ohio; two step-children – Tara Thompson and husband Bruce of Bainbridge, Ohio and Tyler Meyer and wife Stephanie of Georgetown, Ohio; three granddaughters – Alexandra, Sydney and Ava Arn; three step-grandchildren – Caleb, Haley and Logan Thompson; two sisters – Valerie Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and Chris Adamson and husband Daryl of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Jan Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and Lucky Johnson and wife Marilyn of Cincinnati, Ohio and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 19, 2016 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. -9:00 P.M. Friday, November 18, 2016 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:  www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com

