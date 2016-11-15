Dennis D. Johnson, age 61 of Hamersville, Ohio died Monday, November 14, 2016 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilation Center near Ripley, Ohio. He was a retired mechanic and services manager for Cahall Brothers John Deere in Georgetown, Ohio, owner and operator of Johnson’s Mower Repair in Hamersville, Ohio and the unofficial President of the “Hood” on Daugherty Marks Road. Dennis was born May 6, 1955 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Doris (Paul) Johnson of Hamersville, Ohio and the late Carl “Skunk” Johnson.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife of 16 years, Melody (Hardy) Johnson, whom he married November 27, 1999; two daughters – Katy Hultz and husband Nic and Carly Passet and husband Ryan all of Georgetown, Ohio; two step-children – Tara Thompson and husband Bruce of Bainbridge, Ohio and Tyler Meyer and wife Stephanie of Georgetown, Ohio; three granddaughters – Alexandra, Sydney and Ava Arn; three step-grandchildren – Caleb, Haley and Logan Thompson; two sisters – Valerie Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and Chris Adamson and husband Daryl of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two brothers – Jan Johnson of Georgetown, Ohio and Lucky Johnson and wife Marilyn of Cincinnati, Ohio and many other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 19, 2016 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. -9:00 P.M. Friday, November 18, 2016 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

