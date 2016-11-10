BREAKING ELECTION NEWS SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards Ohio’s Deer-gun hunting season quickly approaching League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams Irene D Thurman County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years
SBAAC American Division First Team boys soccer players pose with their awards during the Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet held at Hamersville School on Nov. 9. Front row, from the left, are Austin Schweitzer (junior, Western Brown), Colston Roades (junior, Western Brown), Gabe O’Hara (senior, Western Brown), Sam Linkous (sophomore, Western Brown), and Chase Easterling (sophomore, Western Brown); back row, Luke Smiddy (senior, New Richmond), A.J. Hobbs (senior, New Richmond), Clayton Farmer (senior, New Richmond), Grant Anderson (senior, New Richmond), Phillip Cline (senior, Goshen), Garrett Kraus (senior, Batavia), Austin King (senior, Batavia), Brendan Shank (junior, Amelia), Bradyn Riffle (sophomore, Amelia), and Beau Hoffman (senior, Amelia).
By Wade Linville –

To cap-off another exciting season of high school boys soccer, the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to this year’s all-star players and coaches of the year during the conference’s annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet on Nov. 9 at Hamersville School.
In the SBAAC American Division, it was Western Brown sophomore goalkeeper Sam Linkous being named this year’s Player of the Year. Linkous recorded 13 shutouts to become Western Brown’s single-season record holder for shutouts in a single season, aiding this year’s Broncos to the program’s first ever league title with a league record of 7-0-3.
Earning honors as SBAAC American Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year was Western Brown’s first-year head coach Robert Kuntz.
Western Brown players to earn spots on this year’s SBAAC American Division First Team were Linkous, sophomore Chase Easterling, senior Gabe O’Hara, junior Colston Roades, and junior Austin Schweitzer.
Western Brown players to earn spots on the SBAAC American Division Second Team were sophomore Austin Coffey, sophomore Blake Hurt, and junior Zach Knight.
In the SBAAC National Division, it was Bethel-Tate senior Zach Boston earning Player of the Year honors after aiding his team to a league title with a perfect 10-0 league mark.
Bethel’s Dave Schellenberger was named the SBAAC National Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
The Georgetown G-Men finished runner-up in the SBAAC National Division with a league record of 7-2-1.
Georgetown players to earn spots on the SBAAC National Division First Team were junior Logan Doss, senior Chris Hettinger, senior Tanner Householder, and senior Zach Shouse.
Georgetown players to earn spots on the SBAAC National Division Second Team were sophomore Cameron Brookbank, junior Will Mootz, and sophomore Noah Pack.
Players of the Year, winning teams, coaches of the year, and First Team all-stars will receive their awards during the SBAAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet to take place Nov. 9 at Hamersville School.
Brown County players earning SBAAC American Division First Team awards in girls soccer were Western Brown junior Autumn Boothby, and Western Brown seniors Sierra Steppeler and Mackenzie Young.
Among those taking home SBAAC National Division First Team awards in girls soccer were Georgetown sophomore Amaya Lovell and Georgetown senior Emmalee Rockey.

