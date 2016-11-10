SBAAC First Team soccer all-stars take home awards

By Wade Linville –

To cap-off another exciting season of high school boys soccer, the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference handed out awards to this year’s all-star players and coaches of the year during the conference’s annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet on Nov. 9 at Hamersville School.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was Western Brown sophomore goalkeeper Sam Linkous being named this year’s Player of the Year. Linkous recorded 13 shutouts to become Western Brown’s single-season record holder for shutouts in a single season, aiding this year’s Broncos to the program’s first ever league title with a league record of 7-0-3.

Earning honors as SBAAC American Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year was Western Brown’s first-year head coach Robert Kuntz.

Western Brown players to earn spots on this year’s SBAAC American Division First Team were Linkous, sophomore Chase Easterling, senior Gabe O’Hara, junior Colston Roades, and junior Austin Schweitzer.

Western Brown players to earn spots on the SBAAC American Division Second Team were sophomore Austin Coffey, sophomore Blake Hurt, and junior Zach Knight.

In the SBAAC National Division, it was Bethel-Tate senior Zach Boston earning Player of the Year honors after aiding his team to a league title with a perfect 10-0 league mark.

Bethel’s Dave Schellenberger was named the SBAAC National Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.

The Georgetown G-Men finished runner-up in the SBAAC National Division with a league record of 7-2-1.

Georgetown players to earn spots on the SBAAC National Division First Team were junior Logan Doss, senior Chris Hettinger, senior Tanner Householder, and senior Zach Shouse.

Georgetown players to earn spots on the SBAAC National Division Second Team were sophomore Cameron Brookbank, junior Will Mootz, and sophomore Noah Pack.

Brown County players earning SBAAC American Division First Team awards in girls soccer were Western Brown junior Autumn Boothby, and Western Brown seniors Sierra Steppeler and Mackenzie Young.

Among those taking home SBAAC National Division First Team awards in girls soccer were Georgetown sophomore Amaya Lovell and Georgetown senior Emmalee Rockey.