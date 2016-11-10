SBAAC awards First Team football all-stars, league champion teams

By Wade Linville –

A long-time sports tradition carried on Nov. 9 at Hamersville School, as the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference played host to its annual Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet to recognize and hand out awards to this season’s league champion teams and the outstanding student/athletes who have been named to their league’s First Team of all-stars, as well as those earning Player of the Year honors.

Receiving the SBAAC American Division Football Coach of the Year Award was New Richmond’s Josh Stratton.

Once again it was Western Brown Athletic Director Tim Cook emceeing the banquet, and the evening would end with the 2016-17 SBAAC American Division and National Division football awards.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was the New Richmond Lions going unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 record to claim the league title, and New Richmond sophomore Josh Anderson would receive the SBAAC American Division Football Player of the Year Award in addition to his First Team award.

Also receiving SBAAC American Division First Team Awards for football were: Zach Stacy (junior, Western Brown), Noah Hill (senior, Western Brown), Wyatt Fischer (junior, Western Brown), Ollohjowon Wellington (senior, Norwood), Steve Robbins (junior, Norwood), Matt Goodman (junior, Norwood), Isaiah Freeman (junior, Norwood), Toron Brown (junior, Norwood), Peyton Schweickart (senior, New Richmond), Nick Sanchez (senior, New Richmond), Gage Kramer (senior, New Richmond), Ethan Gundler (senior, New Richmond), Jacob Cyrus (senior, New Richmond), Jordan Ulrey (senior, Goshen), Kamrin Tuerck (senior, Goshen), Sam Edwards (senior, Goshen), Jake Rose (senior, Amelia), Blake Boykin (senior, Amelia), and Eli Altherr (senior, Amelia).

In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Blanchester Wildcats staking claim to this year’s league crown with a perfect league mark of 4-0.

Blanchester senior Tristan Greene and Bethel-Tate senior Steven Cooper each received SBAAC National Division Co-Players of the Year awards for football in addition to their First Team awards, while receiving the National Division Football Coach of the Year Award was Blanchester’s Brandon Sammons.

Also receiving SBAAC National Division Football First Team awards were: Andrew Smith (senior, Williamsburg), Nate Bogan (junior, Williamsburg), Dylan Bailey (senior, Williamsburg), Luke Newton (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Gavin Hickey (sophomore, Clermont Northeastern), Trevor Braun (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Marco Torres-Garcia (senior, Blanchester), Nick Hopkins (senior, Blanchester), Dylan Fawley (senior, Blanchester), Hunter Collier (senior, Blanchester), Branson Campbell (senior, Blanchester), Bradley Lewis (junior, Bethel-Tate), Owen Holtke (junior, Bethel-Tate), Austin Carter (junior, Bethel-Tate), Caleb Bastin (senior, Bethel-Tate), Stephen Trainor (senior, Batavia), Spencer Fluegal (senior, Batavia), and Blake Albright (senior, Batavia).