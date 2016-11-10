League champ Lady Broncos recognized at fall sports banquet

SBAAC First Team volleyball players, Players of Year, winning teams awarded –

By Wade Linville –

This year’s Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference fall volleyball season saw the Western Brown Lady Broncos climb to the top of league standings in the final week of the regular season to capture yet another SBAAC American Division title, earning the program’s 10th league championship in 11 years with a 9-1 league record.

On Nov. 9, head coach Carla Fite and her Lady Broncos were awarded their SBAAC American Division championship trophy as the conference hosted its annual Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet at Hamersville School.

After coaching her team to another league title, Fite took home this year’s SBAAC American Division Volleyball Coach of the Year Award.

Western Brown junior Mary Sizer and New Richmond junior Aubree Story were both awarded SBAAC American Division Co-Player of the Year awards in addition to their First Team awards.

Also receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards during Thursday’s banquet were: Tessa Pinkerton (junior, Western Brown), Emily Cooper (junior, Western Brown), Ryan Williams (junior, Norwood), Rachael Riffle (senior, New Richmond), Allison Umbarger (sophomore, Goshen), Lexi Payne (sophomore, Goshen), Trystan Norman (senior, Batavia), Alissa Marois (sophomore, Amelia), and Allie Brown (junior, Amelia).

In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats capturing the league title with a perfect 10-0 league mark.

Williamsburg senior Aubrey Young earned the SBAAC National Division Volleyball Player of the Year Award in addition to her First Team Award.

Also receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards in volleyball during Thursday’s banquet were: Carly Wagers (junior, Williamsburg), Emily McKibben (senior, Williamsburg), Kassidy Seigla (senior, Georgetown), Sydney Carrington (senior, Georgetown), Lauren Mitchell (senior, Felicity), Ivy Young (junior, Clermont Northeastern), Katherine Kelley (senior, Clermont Northeastern), Morgan Oberle (sophomore, Blanchester), Asia Baldwin (junior, Blanchester), and Brianna Combs (Bethel-Tate).

Earning the SBAAC National Division Volleyball Coach of the Year Award was Williamsburg’s Ed Stewart.