Irene D. Thurman of Maineville. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Thurman. Loving mother of Linda (Al) Klassen, Connie (Jim) Cummings, Patricia (Brian) Hutt, Janet (Kelce) Smith, and Angela (Kevin) Dye. Dear step-mother of the late Lindsey Thurman. Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren,16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Louise Watson, the late Thelma Minks, the late Juanita Watson, the late Donald Phillips, and the late Clayton Phillips. Passed away November 8, 2016 at the age of 85. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM on Monday, November 14 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where a memorial service will be held at 11 AM. Inurnment will take place at Hopkinsville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Irene may be direct to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or the Ohio Valley Manor Activities Department, 5280 US Highway 62 & 68, Ripley, OH 45167. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com