Three indicted by County Grand Jury

Three people were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on November 3 on a variety of offenses.

Daniel Bunch, 33 of Aberdeen, is charged with two counts of Burglary, two counts of Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

Adrienne White, 28 of West Union, is charged with one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and two misdemeanor counts of Endangering Children.

Amos Becknell, 37 of Winchester, is charged with Possession of Heroin.

An indictment means that charges have been filed against an individual. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.