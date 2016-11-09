BREAKING ELECTION NEWS County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton
By Wade Linville –

Landfill gas at the Rumpke Landfill in Georgetown could soon be powering up to 3000 homes with electricity.
Rumpke Waste and Recycling Services is moving forward with Energy Developments Inc. on an $8 million project that will convert gas produced at the landfill into energy.
Bill Rumpke, Jr., CEO and owner of Rumpke Waste and Recycling Services, along with a number of local public officials, a representative of the Ohio EPA, as well as EDI President and CEO Steve Cowman met at the Rumpke site in Georgetown on Nov. 3 to break ground on the new landfill gas to energy station.
“A long time coming, and we’re glad we are finally here to break ground on the gas-to-energy plant here at our Brown County landfill,” said Bill Rumpke, Jr. “As many of you know, our former vice president for this site – my cousin Todd Rumpke – recently passed away, and it was one of his long-time goals to get this facility built and to do something with the energy that’s being created with our landfill here in Brown County. Rumpke’s mission has always been to protect the health of the general public and the environment.”
The gas-to-energy plant will be a 4.8 mega-watt facility to process more than 2,200 standard cubic feet per minute of landfill gas. The gas will be burned to power three engines that will produce enough energy to power 2,873 homes in locations that include Georgetown, Yellow Springs, and Williamstown in Kentucky.
The project will eliminate 9,562 tons of methane gas per year and 21,087 tones of carbon dioxide per year.
According to Cowman, no state or federal funding will be used for the gas-to-energy project.
“This project here, we are excited to work with Rumpke on,” said Cowman. “It will be an $8 million to $10 million project,” said Cowman. “We 100-percent fund this ourselves.”
Among those speaking at the Nov. 3 ground breaking was Ohio State Representative Doug Green.
“I like it when people do smart things, and this is a smart thing,” Green said of the gas-to-energy project.
Joe Uecker of the Ohio State Senate was also pleased to see the project moving forward as he attended the ground breaking.
“This is already a win, win, win, win, win scenario,” said Uecker.
Also speaking to the crowd during the ground breaking ceremony was U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup.
“We are very blessed to live in the country we live in and see this type of thing taking place so that people can live in proper health and turn garbage into energy,” said Wenstrup.

