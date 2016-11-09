BREAKING ELECTION NEWS County GOP sweeps at ballot box Landfill project to provide electricity Three indicted by County Grand Jury Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton
Brown County election winners (from left) Zac Corbin, Clark Gray, Barry Woodruff, Daryll Gray and Gordon Ellis celebrate their election victory in Georgetown.
Story and photo by Wayne Gates –

All of the Republicans in opposed races in Brown County swept to victory in strong fashion on November 8, with the smallest margin of victory being 65 percent.
There were three opposed races in the county for two commissioner seats and for prosecuting attorney.
Brown County First Assistant Prosecutor Zac Corbin, a Republican, won the right to take the top job, taking 84 percent of the vote over independent candidate Dennis Varnau.
Both Republican incumbent Brown County Commissioners also won re-election to a second four year term.
Commissioner Barry Woodruff won 70 percent of the vote against democrat challenger Jim Ferguson and Commissioner Daryll Gray took 65 percent of the vote against democrat challenger Ralph Jennings.
Incumbent State Senator Joe Uecker also took home a strong win in Brown County, winning 75 percent of the vote against democrat challenger Charlie Carlier.
Incumbent State Representative Doug Green also finished extremely strong in Brown County, taking 82 percent of the vote over democrat challenger Ken McNeely.
Both Uecker and Green won re-election to their seats.
Local prosecutor Nick Owens also won a contested race for the Ohio Board of Education, beating opponent Braydon Bevens in Brown County with 67 percent of the vote.
Owens won his district race with 60 percent of the vote.
Other Brown County elected officials were unopposed on the ballot, including Sheriff Gordon Ellis, Clerk of Courts Clark Gray, County Recorder Amy DeClaire, County Treasurer Connie Patrick and County Engineer Todd Cluxton.
All are republicans elected to four year terms.
Democrat Dr. Tim McKinley was unopposed for county coroner.
Four tax levies passed in Franklin, Green Scott and Washington townships in Brown County, and the Village of Higginsport also passed an additional tax levy for operating expenses  by a margin of 56 votes in favor and 43 against.
Two other local levies went down to defeat.
Voters in the Village of Sardinia voted down an additional levy for operating funds, with 60 percent opposed and 40 percent in favor.  191 people voted against the levy and 125 voted in favor.
Voters in the Fayetteville-Perry school system voted down a one percent income tax levy by nearly a two to one margin with 65 percent  against the additional tax and 35 percent in favor.
Three local liquor option votes in the Mt. Orab area also passed, all three by fairly wide margins.
The vote totals are unofficial until the Brown County Board of Elections meets to count provisional ballots and certify the election on November 19.

