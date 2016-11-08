Wanda L. Nixon, 67, of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, November 4, 2016 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born September 10, 1949 in Grundy, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Russell and Myrtle Lee (Coleman) Stiltner; husband, Roger Russell Nixon and one sister, Melba Jean Stiltner. She is survived by one brother, Russell Lee Stiltner of Ripley; one sister, Phyllis Geraldine Cantrell of West Union; three nephews: Ray Cantrell of West Union, Robert Cantrell of Winchester and Jonathan Landy of Ripley; one niece, Melissa Bailey of Seaman; one aunt, Mandy Hackney of Fairborn; and six great nephews and five great niece. She was a retired secretary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. She was a retired sales representative at the Kaiser-Blair Corporation in Batavia. She was co-owner and operator of the former Nixon’s Deli Mart in Ripley for 18 years. She was a 1967 graduate of Fairborn High School in Fairborn. She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church near West Union. The visitation is Thursday, November 10, 2016 from 12 until 2 pm at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. The funeral is Thursday at 2 pm. Reverend Tim Carter will officiate. The interment will be at Cherry Fork Cemetery in Wayne Township in Adams County. Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.