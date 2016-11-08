Wanda L Nixon Ella A Moon David Rogers Joanna W Carter Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title
Obituaries

Ella A Moon

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

image_327Ella Angeline “Angie” Moon (Bradley), age 75 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, November 6, 2016 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Mt. Orab Women’s Club, a member of the Mothers Matter for 25 years and a youth leader at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, Trinity Church and the Clear Mountain Church.  Angie was born April 2, 1941 in Five Mile, Ohio the daughter of the late Rufus Charles and Tilda Mae (Kirk) Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and nine brothers.

Mrs. Moon is survived by husband – Larry Moon; three sons – Brian Moon and wife Deanna of Georgetown, Ohio, Troy Moon and wife Nancy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Todd Moon and wife Amy of Batavia, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Lauren Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio, Joshua Moon, Christina Moon, Mikelle Moon, Shelby Comberger and Abby Hall all of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Abi Moon of Oakley, Ohio, John Moon of Beechmont, Ohio, Emily Moon, Olivia Moon and Amanda Moon all of Batavia, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Audrey and Lamdon Marshall both of Georgetown, Ohio and Lilah Lopez and Jack Comberger both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one brother – Leo Bradley and wife Betsy of Owensville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green and Bob Cockrill will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorials: Encourage someone you love, requested by Angie. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

