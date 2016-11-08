Ella A Moon

Ella Angeline “Angie” Moon (Bradley), age 75 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, November 6, 2016 at her residence. She was a homemaker, a member of the Mt. Orab Women’s Club, a member of the Mothers Matter for 25 years and a youth leader at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, Trinity Church and the Clear Mountain Church. Angie was born April 2, 1941 in Five Mile, Ohio the daughter of the late Rufus Charles and Tilda Mae (Kirk) Bradley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters and nine brothers.

Mrs. Moon is survived by husband – Larry Moon; three sons – Brian Moon and wife Deanna of Georgetown, Ohio, Troy Moon and wife Nancy of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Todd Moon and wife Amy of Batavia, Ohio; eleven grandchildren – Lauren Marshall of Georgetown, Ohio, Joshua Moon, Christina Moon, Mikelle Moon, Shelby Comberger and Abby Hall all of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Abi Moon of Oakley, Ohio, John Moon of Beechmont, Ohio, Emily Moon, Olivia Moon and Amanda Moon all of Batavia, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Audrey and Lamdon Marshall both of Georgetown, Ohio and Lilah Lopez and Jack Comberger both of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one brother – Leo Bradley and wife Betsy of Owensville, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 11, 2016 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Vernon Green and Bob Cockrill will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

Memorials: Encourage someone you love, requested by Angie. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com