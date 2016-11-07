Joanna W Carter

Joanna Windsor Carter, age 67 of Georgetown, Ohio died Thursday, November 3, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Carter was born October 25, 1947 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Ruby (Williams) Windsor. She was also preceded in death by one sister – Evelyn Hoffman.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband of forty-eight years – Kenny Carter whom she married December 12, 1967; three children – Michael Carter and wife Brandie, Deanna Sarver and husband Frank and Robert Carter all of Georgetown, Ohio; two step daughters – Robin Carter of Georgetown, Ohio and Rachel Vaughn of Russellville, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Bethany Lawrence, Christian Carter, Andy and Eric Courts, Caitlin Jones, Christopher A. and Dakota DeVito and Jamie Beimesche; one step granddaughter – Kathryn Clark; three great grandchildren – Adrianna Carter and Hayley and Jayce Lawrence and four step great grandchildren – Brittany and Dylan Chinn and Derek and Layne Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at the West Fork Baptist Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Paul Armacost will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the West Fork Baptist Church Food Pantry, 10127 West Work Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio.