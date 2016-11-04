Tony Gacek , 90 of Mt Orab died Thursday November 3,2016.he was a retired employee of the Mead Corporation and a WWII Army veteran.
He was precede in death by his parents Tony Sr. and Honorata Gacek, brothers John and Joe, sisters Helen Walker,
Nellie Klar, Ann Cannon and Louise Coburn. He is survived by his wife Eileen, 1 son Larry and 1 daughter Nancy(Sam)Scott,
4 grandchildren Mitchell(Maya)Scott,Ryan(
Adrian)Scott, Dylan Scott, and Hunter Gacek, 5 great grandchildren, Sydney,Brody,Kash and Georgia Scott, and Kennedy Gacek. Several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 1:30PM Monday November 7, 2016 at the Beam-Fender Funeral Home in Sardinia, visitation from 12:30 until time of service and burial in Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family