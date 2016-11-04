Tony Gacek , 90 of Mt Orab died Thursday November 3,2016.he was a retired employee of the Mead Corporation and a WWII Army veteran.

He was precede in death by his parents Tony Sr. and Honorata Gacek, brothers John and Joe, sisters Helen Walker,

Nellie Klar, Ann Cannon and Louise Coburn. He is survived by his wife Eileen, 1 son Larry and 1 daughter Nancy(Sam)Scott,