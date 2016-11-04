Ann L Yeary Tony Gacek Rigdon finishes 3rd in Pickerington Div. III Regional Meet, advances to OHSAA XC State Tournament Week 10 football roundup Linkous named SBAAC American Division Soccer Player of the Year SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams Donald L Bauer Andrew W Brown Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE
Obituaries

Ann L Yeary

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

image_307Ann L. Yeary, age 59, of Lynchburg, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at the Mercy Mt. Orab Medical Center. She was born on July 12, 1957, in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of George and Rita (Wilkey) Smith, and graduated from Fayetteville High School.  She is preceded in death by her father, George Smith. Ann was a devoted wife of 19 years to husband Bill Yeary, and loving mother to daughters Kim (Jason) Iles, Kathy (Michael) Purdon, Kristin (Gary) Richey, and step-children Andy Yeary and Katie (Leonard) Watson. Her greatest joy in life were her 14 grandchildren Ashley, Haley, Jaden Moore and Jace Iles; Trey, Lily, Gracie, and Kaden Purdon; Emma, Izabella, and Liam Richey; Chloe, Libby, and Laney Watson. She is also survived by brother Greg (Joann) Smith; nieces and nephews Josh (Jennifer) Smith, Jason (Leslie) Smith, Brittany and Courtney Smith; great-niece and nephew Hunter and Elizabeth Smith; and many other special friends and loved ones. Friends and family may visit at Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main St., Mt. Orab, Ohio, on Saturday, November 5, 2016, 9:00-11:00 AM, with services immediately following. Rev. Michael Purdon and Pastor Ted House will officiate. Burial will follow at the Myers Cemetery in Goshen, Ohio. Ann’s family requests memorials in her honor be donated to Bible Baptist Church. Evans Funeral Home in Goshen is serving the family.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat