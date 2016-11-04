Ann L. Yeary, age 59, of Lynchburg, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at the Mercy Mt. Orab Medical Center. She was born on July 12, 1957, in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of George and Rita (Wilkey) Smith, and graduated from Fayetteville High School. She is preceded in death by her father, George Smith. Ann was a devoted wife of 19 years to husband Bill Yeary, and loving mother to daughters Kim (Jason) Iles, Kathy (Michael) Purdon, Kristin (Gary) Richey, and step-children Andy Yeary and Katie (Leonard) Watson. Her greatest joy in life were her 14 grandchildren Ashley, Haley, Jaden Moore and Jace Iles; Trey, Lily, Gracie, and Kaden Purdon; Emma, Izabella, and Liam Richey; Chloe, Libby, and Laney Watson. She is also survived by brother Greg (Joann) Smith; nieces and nephews Josh (Jennifer) Smith, Jason (Leslie) Smith, Brittany and Courtney Smith; great-niece and nephew Hunter and Elizabeth Smith; and many other special friends and loved ones. Friends and family may visit at Bible Baptist Church, 990 West Main St., Mt. Orab, Ohio, on Saturday, November 5, 2016, 9:00-11:00 AM, with services immediately following. Rev. Michael Purdon and Pastor Ted House will officiate. Burial will follow at the Myers Cemetery in Goshen, Ohio. Ann’s family requests memorials in her honor be donated to Bible Baptist Church. Evans Funeral Home in Goshen is serving the family.