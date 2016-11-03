SHAC awards boys golf all-stars, winning teams

By Wade Linville –

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference played host to its annual Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School on Oct. 31, and among those receiving awards were the players make this year’s list of SHAC high school boys golf all-conference team.

The West Union Dragon finished this fall as the SHAC boys golf champions, while the North Adams Green Devils finished runner-up and the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Blue Jays in third place.

Receiving All-SHAC awards for boys golf were: Elijah McCarty (West Union), Craig Horton (West Union), Logan Hayslip (Manchester), Noah Lung (North Adams), Patrick England (North Adams), Jacob Pell (West Union), Dylan Phillips (Ripley), Jordan Johnson (Eastern), Bryant Lung (North Adams), Tyler Fowler (West Union), Brian Dunn (Ripley), Scottie Ott (Ripley), Dylan Colvin (Manchester), Eli Fuller (West Union), Eric McLaughlin (Lynchburg-Clay), and Colt Shoemaker (North Adams).

McCarty received special honors as the SHAC Golfer of the Year, while West Union head coach Carl Schneider received the SHAC Boys Golf Coach of the Year Award.

SHAC BOYS GOLF STANDINGS

1. West Union 630

2. North Adams 660

3. Ripley 699

4. Manchester 711

5. Whiteoak 772

6. Eastern 782

7. Lynchburg-Clay 799

8 Fairfield 819