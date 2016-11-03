Donald L Bauer

Donald Lee Bauer, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio died Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at his residence. Mr. Bauer was a farmer and a United States Marine veteran. He was born November 24, 1930 in Levanna, Ohio the son of the late Tom and Mildred (Whaley) Bauer. He was also preceded in death by his wife – Norma (Trapp) Bauer in 2011 and two brothers – Tom and Billy Bauer.

Mr. Bauer is survived by four daughters – Bonnie Klump and husband Brad of Russellville, Ohio, Barbara Bauer of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Joan Gast and husband Kevin of Fayetteville, Ohio and Carla Weatherspoon and husband Ched of Ripley, Ohio; one son – David Bauer of Ripley, Ohio; six grandchildren – Chase and Colt Weatherspoon, Josh and Jordan Gast, Chelsea Mussinan and Victoria Casey Dohm; ten great grandchildren and three sisters – Rosemary Hutchinson and husband Wes, Linda Schadle and husband Dean and Peggy Reeser and husband George.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, November 5, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bauer Cemetery in Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.