Andrew W Brown

Andrew Washington Brown, age 92 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2016 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a plumber, a World War II Army veteran, a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Value of Cincinnati and the Syrian Shrine. Andrew was born February 23, 1924 in Long Corner, Maryland the son of the late Melvin D. and Catherine R. (Lowery) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife – Mary Brown in 2009 and one son – Tom Brown.

Mr. Brown is survived by his daughter – Kimberly Fath of Milford, Ohio; three grandchildren – Amy Toner and husband Lonnie of Hillsboro, Ohio, Holly Stott and husband Chris of Charlotte, North Carolina and Stephanie Fath of Milford, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Zach Drew, Hannah Bowlin and Hayden Bowlin all of Milford, Ohio and Mason Toner of Hillsboro, Ohio and one sister – Sarah of Tacoma, Washington

Funeral, Masonic and Scottish Rite Ring Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 6, 2016 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. Patrick Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

