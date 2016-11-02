Steele named new mayor in R’ville

By Martha B. Jacob –

A new mayor for the Village of Russellville was sworn in at Russellville Council’s Oct. 11 meeting. Outgoing mayor Amy Rau swore in Ricarda Steele before a full council midway through the meeting.

Rau told council that she was resigning for personal reasons.

Rau led the first part of the meeting approving the minutes from the previous meeting, financial reports and the bills. Council appropriated $1,350 for village solicitor David Grimes and $1,000 was appropriated to the police department for supplies and materials.

Council also approved a motion for the use of an electronic signature for fiscal officer Amy Bradley in an accounting software.

Council also approved removing Paula England from the First State Bank account, and later in the meeting council president Paula Neu was added to the First State Bank account.

It was reported that Mayors court generated $2,462 which had been transferred into the general fund. It was also reported that the village had received no word on the recent audit.

In other business at the meeting actions taken by council included:

• A tree at 212 N. Columbus Street was deemed Village responsibility and quotes would be asked for to remove the rotted/split tree;

• A motion was approved to change the next council meeting to Nov. 15 from Nov. 8;

• Discussed solicitor Grimes contract, allowing him to arrive at 8 p.m. to council meetings;

• Grimes agreed to fix and absorb the cost of incorrectly preparing deeds for the village;

• Fire Chief Matt Neu discussed dispensation of a fire department truck, suggesting selling it for $1,000 to a Kentucky station. Grimes said it would have to go through the bidding process, unless it is going to another government entity;

• Council reiterated that all fuel receipts need to be signed off on by department heads;

• Councilwoman Paula Neu told council that the fire department was not happy about the “Firefighter 1” rule which was passed at council’s September meeting. She indicated that the cost of the course was $875 per person. She requested that assistant chief Glen Fisher and Eric Heitz be grandfathered into the rule similar to Chief Neu. A motion was made that if a firefighter has 36 hours with 5 years of experience, then he/she may run for an officer position.

During a report from EMS Chief Tina Jodrey she reported going on 5 runs, billing was up to date and Raina Purdy and Samantha Meyer were now trained and on the job.

Jodrey stated that there were 3 people on the list to take the training in Ripley.

Council later discussed possibly sending a representative to the Eastern Board of Education meeting about all the sewer pumps being burned out. Representatives chosen included Jim Griffith from street and sewer maintenance, Councilman Don Salisbury and Ricki Steele.

Council made a motion to transfer $14,217 from sewer-capital outlay fund to sewer-supplies and materials to pay for more pumps.

Council received a report from Police Chief Matt Wertz who requested two free E-Citation printers for his cruisers. Wertz also indicated that his department had participated in the Manchester bank robber manhunt in Aberdeen.

A motion passed to re-move Paula England and Veronica Gelter from the Shop-With-a-Cop account replacing them with Bradley and Ricarda Steele.