Robert E Bailey

Robert Eugene Bailey, age 85, passed away Monday, October 31, 2016, beloved husband of Patricia Bailey (nee Kowal), loving father of Nichola (Ed) Winokur, Robert P. (Nina) Bailey, Michelle (Rick) Jenkins and Jessica (David) Little, cherished grandfather of Heather, Adam, Molly, Mikie, Matt, Mary, Maria, Darcy, Dana, David and Allison, also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Robert was a retired member of the Carpenters Union Local 2 and a member of the Clermont Catholic Community. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Philomena Church, 1800 Balzhiser Lane, Batavia,Ohio 45103. Visitation will be held at the Maham Funeral Home, 187 North Second Street, Williamsburg, Ohio on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30am prior to the service.