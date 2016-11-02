Early voting still going strong at Election Board Tree ordinance brings more questions at G’Town Council Steele named new mayor in R’ville ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation Robert E Bailey Myrtle L Stiltner Etta M Mays Kathleen A Holden Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams
Early voting still going strong at Election Board

By Wayne Gates –

Almost 4000 votes in the 2016 presidential election have already been case in Brown County.
Brown County Board of Elections Director Connie Ayers said that 3713 votes have been cast through October 31, with 90-100 people voting per day.
She said that while her staff is busy working with early voters, the vote total seems a bit lower so for the 2016 election.
“I think we are a little down compared to 2012.  We finished with about 5000 early voter in that election.   We’ve mailed out or given out 4499 early ballots and we’ve received 3713 back so far,” Ayers said.
People still have the opportunity to cast an early vote between now and election day, November 8.
“We are here for people to vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday of this week.  Saturday (November 5), we are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday (November 6) from 1-5 p.m,” Ayers said.
Voters can also vote on Monday, November 7, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.  After that time, voters must vote on election day.
Ayers said that there are about 700 absentee ballots in the county that have been requested but not returned.  She said those ballots must be postmarked by November 7th or returned to the board of elections office prior to 7:30 on November 8th.
Voters who have asked for an absentee ballot but do not use it may still vote on election day, but Ayers said that those votes have to be set aside for counting after November 8.
“What happens is that they will have to vote a provisional ballot.  They will be marked in the poll book as having requested an absentee ballot,” Ayers said.
Provisional ballots will be examined and counted on November 19 by the board of elections.
“If you have asked for an absentee ballot, you should use it because otherwise you will have to vote a provisional ballot,” Ayers said.
Besides voters who request an absentee ballot and then attempt to vote on election day, provisional ballots are given to voters who arrive to vote at a voting precinct for a different address for which they are registered to vote, among other reasons.
Provisional ballots must be examined individually by the board of elections, which determines their validity.

