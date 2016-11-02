ABCAP’s Reproductive Center receives $2,000 from Jaymie Jamison Foundation

The Jaymie Jamison Foundation for Hope has donated $2,000 to ABCAP’s Reproductive Center. The money donated will help women who have received an abnormal pap smear receive additional treatment. In 2015 the Jaymie Jamison Foundation also made a $2,000 donation.

In one year, the ABCAP Reproductive Center was able to help 60 women with the money donated. The money that was donated was raised during September from the “Teal Out” shirt sale held at Western Brown Local Schools and Western Brown Youth Football and Cheerleading.

We thank everyone who participated in the Teal Out, and purchased a shirt. The Jaymie Jamison Foundation for Hope could not help the women in the Brown County community if it were not for the donations, sponsors, and our volunteers. Thank you very much for helping us meet our mission of empowering, encouraging, and educating women to eliminate gynecological cancer related deaths.