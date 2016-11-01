Myrtle L Stiltner

Myrtle Lee Stiltner, age 88 of Ripley, Ohio, died Sunday, October 30, 2016 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Stiltner was born January 27, 1928 in Virginia the daughter of the late Joe and Virginia (Dale) Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Frank Stiltner; one daughter – Melba Stiltner; one grandson – Russell Lee Stiltner, II; a son-in-law – Roger Nixon; one sister – Larnia Marsden; three brothers – Jonah, Bert and Virgil Coleman.

Mrs. Stiltner is survived by two daughters – Phyllis Cantrell (Virgil) of West Union, Ohio and Wanda Nixon of Ripley, Ohio; one son – Russell Stiltner of Ripley, Ohio; five grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; one sister – Mandy Hackney of Fairborn, Ohio; many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Pastor Doug Brown will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Cherry Fork Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Ronald McDonald House at: www.rmhc.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com