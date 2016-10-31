Kathleen A Holden

Kathleen Ann “Kate” Holden age 71 of the St. Martin Community died Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Vitas Inpatient Hospice Unit in Cincinnati. She was born October 17, 1945 in Oak Park, Illinois the daughter of the late James Judson and Ireneclaire Gillespie Rich. Mrs. Holden had retired after over twenty-five years of service as a rural mail carrier for the Midland and later the Blanchester Post Office. She is survived by her husband, Francis A. Holden who she had married on November 28, 1970, two daughters, Jennifer (William) Hopper of Blanchester, Holly (Jeremiah) Becknell of Winchester, seven grandchildren, Amanda Schutte, Tony and Billy Hopper, Cooper and Jenna Mobley, and Joe and Josh Becknell, one great grandchild, Dylan Schutte and three brothers, Mark Rich of Arlington, Texas, Craig (Diane) Rich of Summerville, South Carolina, Tony (Pat) Rich of Temple, Texas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, George Robert Rich. In keeping with Kate’s wishes, her body will be cremated and no services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Vitas Hospice, Inline image11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 210, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. The Turner Funeral Homes and Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc