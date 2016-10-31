Etta M. Mays age 81 of Russellville, Ohio passed away Friday, October 28, 2016 at her residence. She was born January 25, 1935 in Estill County, KY the daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Mae (Keith) Sparks. She was a cook at the Russellville Elementary School. She was an active member of the Russellville Church of Christ, participating in the church’s Ladies Aid and taught Sunday and Bible School there.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by 7 brothers and sisters.

Etta is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Dale Mays of Russellville, 4 daughters; Sue Talley and husband Sam of Winchester, Delores Chandler of Hillsboro, Nanette Campbell of Russellville, Patricia Lawson of Higginsport, 1 brother; James Sparks of Stanton, KY, 3 grandchildren; Joshua Chandler, Devin (Stephanie) Lawson and Tyler Lawson.

Funeral Services will be Monday October 31, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday Oct 30, 2016 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Russellville Church of Christ, PO Box 219, Russellville, OH 45168 or Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd, Mt. Orab, OH 45154.

Friends and Families may sign Etta's online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.