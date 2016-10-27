Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana
Week 9 football roundup

Fayetteville’s Austin Brockman takes a carry in the Rockets’ week nine bout against Notre Dame.
Rockets, Broncos suffer late-season losses –

By Wade Linville –

Coming off wins in week eight on the gridiron, the Western Brown Broncos and the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets would both suffer losses in week nine.
The Western Brown Broncos were on the road at Norwood High School with hopes of capturing their fourth victory of the season on Oct. 21, but it was the home-standing Indians upping their overall record to 8-1 and their league mark to 3-0 with a 49-18 victory over the Broncos in week nine on the gridiron.
The Broncos dropped to an overall record of 3-6 and a 1-2 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division play with the loss at Norwood.
The Indians totaled 597 yards compared to Western Brown’s 371 yards. It was a bout that saw the Bronco offense put up 200 passing yards and 171 rushing yards, while the Indians racked up 162 passing yards and 435 yards on the ground.
Western Brown junior Seth Becker completed 15-of-22 pass attempts for 159 passing yards and one touchdown, but the Indian defense would snatch four interceptions.
Junior Zach Stacy led Western Brown ball-carriers with 134 rushing yards off 24 carries and two touchdowns.
Jacob Daniel led Western Brown receivers with 65 yards off three catches.
Western Brown junior Wyatt Fischer hauled in four receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.
Norwood’s Jihad Key rushed for 164 yards on just four carries with three touchdowns, while Indian quarterback Matt Goodman completed 12-of-21 pass attempts for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Goodman also took 13 carries for 99 yards and ran for one touchdown.
The Broncos will host the Goshen Warriors for their final game of the season on Friday, Oct. 28 on Senior Recognition Night at Western Brown.
The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets’ winning streak came to a close on Oct. 21, as they suffered a 27-0 loss to Portsmouth Notre Dame to drop to an overall record of 6-3.
The week nine loss at home came after four consecutive wins for the Rockets, a winning streak that would earn the Fayetteville-Perry varsity football program its second straight Ohio Valley Athletic League title.
While the Rockets faced struggles in execution on both ends of the ball in the week nine loss, much credit goes out to the Notre Dame varsity squad whose defense managed to hold the Fayetteville-Perry offense scoreless in the game.
The Rockets totaled only 148 rushing yards against Notre Dame with senior running back Chase Jester taking 28 carries for 128 yards, and Austin Brockman taking 15 carries for 16 yards.
With Friday’s loss, the Rockets fell from seventh to ninth in Division VI, Region 24 rankings to put one spot shy of a playoff spot and in desperate need of a win in week 10 on the gridiron.
The Rockets will have their work cut out for them once again in week 10, as they play host to 6-3 Bishop Ready to wrap up their regular season at home on Oct. 28.
The Rockets will need to finish among the top eight teams in Region 24 to earn a spot in the regional playoffs.
The top four teams in Region 24 – Marion Local (8-1), Mechanicsburg (9-0), Jefferson (8-1), and Spencerville (8-1) – have already clinched a spot in the regional playoffs.

