Marie E Thompson

Marie E. Simpson Thompson, 83 years old of Amelia, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2016. Wife of the late: Wilson Simpson, Jr. and Lowell Thompson. Survive by her Children: Frank Simpson, Wayne Simpson, Donna Wooton, Mark Simpson, Emily Gustafson, Bonnie Jones and the late David Simpson. 14 Grandchildren. 27 Great-Grandchildren. 3 Brothers: Norman Grant and the late Leroy Grant and Vincent Grant. Late Sister: Mable Rankin. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Other Family. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio, 45120, on Tuesday November 1, 2016 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at the Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, Ohio. Memorials may be made to: Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities, P.O. Box 156, Batavia, OH 45103.