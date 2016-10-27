Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern Lady Warriors recently wrapped up a notable season of high school volleyball, finishing with an overall record of 13-10 and a record of 10-3 in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play, earning second place in SHAC Division I.

The Lady Warriors’ season ended with a loss to the SHAC champion North Adams Lady Green Devils in Southeast District Division III Sectional Tournament play on Oct. 25 at Waverly.

Junior Haley Fannin was among the Lady Warriors’ attackers this season with 193 kills while senior teammate Kelsey Doss finished the season with 120 kills and senior Sydney Dotson with 77 kills.

Fannin also served out 37 aces and recorded 296 digs, while Doss led the Lady Warriors at the service line with 54 aces on the season.

Doss ended the season with 248 digs. while sophomore Sydni King recorded 269 digs.

Also wrapping up her senior season of volleyball was Eastern’s Mitarah Hatfield.

The Lady Warriors will receive their SHAC Division I runner-up trophy during the SHAC Fall Sports Awards Banquet at Eastern High School on Oct. 31.