Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1

This year’s Western Brown High School varsity girls soccer team finished the fall season with an overall record of 10-8-1.
By Wade Linville –

Another winning season of high school soccer has come to a close for the Western Brown Lady Broncos, headed by coach Dan Silvis.
The Lady Broncos finished their season with an overall record of 10-8-1, bowing out of post-season tournament play in the Southwest District Division II Sectional finals where they fell to No. 1 seed McNicholas 7-0 at Madeira High School, Oct. 25.
The Lady Broncos wrapped up their regular season second in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division standings with a 5-4-1 league mark behind the New Richmond Lady Lions and the Amelia Lady Barons who finished as this year’s SBAAC American Division co-champions with records of 8-1-1 in league play.
The Lady Broncos, as the No. 8 seed, upset the No. 5 seed New Richmond Lady Lions 3-2 in overtime to earn a berth in the sectional finals.
Senior members of this year’s Western Brown varsity girls soccer team included Addison Kidd, Dana Buttree, Mackenzie Young, and Sierra Steppeler.
Juniors on this year’s Lady Bronco squad included Alanis Daugherty, Alexa Harris, Autumn Boothby, Grace Richman, and Sierra Darlington.
Sophomores on this year’s Western Brown varsity squad included Alexis Zinkhen, Alli Blank, Cassidy Asbury, Gracie Queen, Hannah Bolender, Hayley Osborne, Keara Little, and Lauren Shasteen; while freshmen included Allie Buttree and Christa Hopper.

