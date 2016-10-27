  • News Democrat
  • G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet
Sports

G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
The entire Georgetown High School boys cross country team and freshman Katlin Colwell of the Georgetown High School girls team headed to the Division III Regional Meet after putting together exceptional performances in the district championship meet at West Chester’s Voice of America Park on Oct. 22.
By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown G-Men headed to Troy on Oct. 29 to compete in the Division III Regional Meet after placing among the top five teams in the Southwest District Division III Cross Country Championship Meet held at West Chester’s Voice of America Park on Oct. 22.
The G-Men placed fifth of 13 teams to earn a berth in the regional meet, led to the finish line by senior Chris Dietrick.
Dietrick placed 21st on the field of 109 runners with a finish time of 17.52.08.
The second G-Man to cross the finish line was sophomore Tanner Ellis, who placed 33rd with a time of 18:42.94.
Georgetown senior Tanner Householder placed 44th with a time of 19:19.40, while freshman teammate Kaden Mountain placed 45th with a finish time of 19:22.56.
Rounding out the G-Men’s top five was sophomore Emerson Cahall, who placed 51st with a finish time of 19:46.13.
Only the top four teams and the top 16 individual runners in the Southwest District Division III girls cross country meet at Voice of America Park qualified for the regional meet, and placing seventh of 77 runners to earn a berth in the regional tourney at Troy was Georgetown freshman Katlin Colwell.
Colwell posted a finish time of 21:33.98 at the district meet to qualify for regionals.
The Lady G-Men placed sixth of nine teams, two spots shy of advancing to the regional meet as a full team.

