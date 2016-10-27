Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet A season to remember Lady Warriors finish runner-up in SHAC Div. I Lady Broncos finish season 10-8-1 Week 9 football roundup G-Men and Colwell head to Div. III Regional XC Meet Marie E Thompson Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup
Sports

Eastern XC teams head to Regional Meet

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Blake Rigdon
Blake Rigdon

By Wade Linville –

The Eastern High School boys and girls cross country teams headed to the Division III Regional Championship Meet at Pickerington after performing well enough at the Oct. 22 Southeast District meet at Rio Grande to move on.
The Eastern Warriors were led with a third place individual finish by Blake Rigdon to place third of 26 teams and earn a berth in the Division III Regional Championship Meet at Pickerington.
Rigdon posted a finish time of 16:41.38 to finish third of 196 runners at the district meet, while also placing among the top 10 were Eastern juniors Logan Lainhart (ninth, 17:34.34) and Garyn Purdy (17:35.06).
Eastern freshman Cy Young placed 29th with a finish time of 18:16.39, and rounding out the Warriors’ top five individual runners was freshman Ian Wiles, who placed 38th with a finish time of 18:45.09.
Fairfield (Leesburg) finished as the Division III district champions at Rio Grande with a team score of 42, followed by Rock Hill in second with a score of 76, and Eastern in third with a score of 81.
The Eastern Lady Warriors also advanced to the Division III Regional Championship Meet after finishing among the top seven teams in the district meet at Rio Grande.
The Lady Warriors finished sixth of 18 teams to earn a berth in the regional meet, led to the finish line by freshmen runners Camryn Pickerill and Juanita Frost.
Pickerill placed 11th on the field of 166 runners with a finish time of 21:31.46, while Frost ran for a 14th place finish with a time of 21:37.73.
The third member of the Eastern High School girls team to reach the finish line was freshman Emily Fannin, who placed 30th with a time of 22:42.87.
Finishing 85th overall was Eastern’s Abby Gillispie with a time of 25:19.45, while rounding out the Lady Warriors’ five scoring runners was sophomore Sierra Mitchell, who placed 135th with a time of 28:34.90.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat