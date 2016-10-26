Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman

By Wayne Gates –

A Mt. Orab woman is facing first degree felony charges after injecting a pregnant woman with heroin.

“The allegation is that (she) met up with the victim, provided a syringe and actually injected the victim with the heroin, knowing that the victim was pregnant. It’s about the most horrific drug related crime that I can imagine,” said Brown County First Assistance Prosecutor Zac Corbin.

31 year old Crystal Downs is charged with two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

Corbin said the victim in the case also bears some responsibility, but will not be charged.

“The victim also made a choice to use the drug. I don’t consider the victim to be innocent, but for Ms. Downs showing up with the heroin, she wouldn’t have injected herself,” Corbin said.

He said the victim was not being charged because a new state immunity law is now in effect. The law keeps a drug overdose victim and/or a person that calls 911 for help from being charged up to a fifth degree felony level.

Corbin said that a case of two women involved in injecting and using heroin while one of them is pregnant shows the power of addiction.

“It tells you that those who are suffering from addiction think of nothing but the drug. They put the drug before everything else, including children and family,” he said.

Seven other individuals along with Downs were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on October 20.

Joseph Stein, 36 of Winchester, was indicted on eight drug related counts, including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony.

He is also charged with four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, two counts of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drugs.

Sheena Kimberly, 25 of Winchester, was indicted on seven drug related counts, including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony.

She is also charged with three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of Drugs and one count of Endangering Children.

Alex Owens, 24 of Pleasant Plain, is charged with Endangering Children and Felonious Assault, both second degree felonies.

The alleged victim in the case was 11 months old when the alleged crime occurred.

Dustin Jewell, 36 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and Receiving Stolen Property.

Terrence Meadors, 26 of Mt. Orab, is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Marijuana.

Wesley Bare, 27 of Maysville, is charged with Having Weapons Under Disability and Receiving Stolen Property.

Dixie Wallace, 66, is charged with two counts of Identity Fraud.

An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime. It is not a finding or admission of guilt.