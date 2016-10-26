Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings
News

Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

By Wayne Gates –

A Mt. Orab woman is facing first degree felony charges after injecting a pregnant woman with heroin.
“The allegation is that (she) met up with the victim, provided a syringe and actually injected the victim with the heroin, knowing that the victim was pregnant. It’s about the most horrific drug related crime that I can imagine,” said Brown County First Assistance Prosecutor Zac Corbin.
31 year old Crystal Downs is charged with two counts of Corrupting Another With Drugs, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.
Corbin said the victim in the case also bears some responsibility, but will not be charged.
“The victim also made a choice to use the drug.  I don’t consider the victim to be innocent, but for Ms. Downs showing up with the heroin, she wouldn’t have injected herself,” Corbin said.
He said the victim was not being charged because a new state immunity law is now in effect.  The law  keeps a drug overdose victim and/or a person that calls 911 for help from being charged up to a fifth degree felony level.
Corbin said that a case of two women involved in injecting and using heroin while one of them is pregnant shows the power of addiction.
“It tells you that those who are suffering from addiction think of nothing but the drug.  They put the drug before everything else, including children and family,” he said.
Seven other individuals along with Downs were indicted by a Brown County Grand Jury on October 20.
Joseph Stein, 36 of Winchester, was indicted on eight drug related counts, including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony.
He is also charged with four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, two counts of Possession of Heroin and one count of Possession of Drugs.
Sheena Kimberly, 25 of Winchester, was indicted on seven drug related counts, including Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a first degree felony.
She is also charged with three counts of Trafficking in Heroin, one count of Possession of Heroin, one count of Possession of Drugs and one count of Endangering Children.
Alex Owens, 24 of Pleasant Plain,  is charged with Endangering Children and Felonious Assault, both second degree felonies.
The alleged victim in the case was 11 months old when the alleged crime occurred.
Dustin Jewell, 36 of Mt. Orab, is charged with Grand Theft When the Property is a Firearm or Dangerous Ordnance and Receiving Stolen Property.
Terrence Meadors, 26 of Mt. Orab, is charged with two counts of Trafficking in Marijuana.
Wesley Bare, 27 of Maysville, is charged with Having Weapons Under Disability and Receiving Stolen Property.
Dixie Wallace, 66, is charged with two counts of Identity Fraud.
An indictment means that an individual has been charged with a crime.  It is not a finding or admission of guilt.

