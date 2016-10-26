Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings
Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd

Written by News Democrat

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Ripley Library hosted a special Drug Forum for the community on Oct. 13 to allow residents to ask questions and hear answers about the ongoing fight against drugs in Brown County.
John Burke, commander of the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force opened the meeting and spoke briefly about some of the programs already available in the county and the need for more.
“I have been in law enforcement nearly 49 years and am now the director of the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force since April,” Burke began. “In 2014 and 2015 Brown County achieved the distinction of leading the state of Ohio in non-intentional overdose deaths. So we are about three times the national average.”
He continued, “For many years Montgomery County led that number in Ohio and now Brown County has led for the last two years.”
Burke said it is his goal to get Brown County out of that position. He said the deaths from overdoses would be even higher if it were not for Naloxone (Narcan) in every county.
He said some police departments do not use the product, but it does work.
“There are people have very negative opinions of Narcan,” Burke said. “They believe it enables addiction, and I’ll be honest with you. Twenty or thirty years ago I felt like it was nuts to save these people. But as I matured, and my kids got older, the grandchildren get older and you start thinking…do I want to see one of my kids or grandkids die for the lack of having something sprayed up their nose.”
He went on to say that heroin was a big problem in the United States in the 60’s and 70’s, especially in the inner cities, and it was only about 9% pure. Today’s heroin is between 50 and 60% pure and is now injected and getting more potent every day.
Burke said heroin is everywhere but for some reason, Brown County seems to be a hot spot. Most of it comes from Cincinnati, some from Columbus. But it continues to come.
“A couple months ago the heroin coming out of Cincinnati was cut with fentanyl,” Burke said. “That was a big thing three or four years ago, and now its back. Fentanyl is a legitimate pharmaceutical drug,which comes in a bunch of different ways. One is a lollipop used for breakthrough pain, it’s 100 times more powerful than morphine.
“It can come in a 3-day patch and the other way is if you’ve been put to sleep for surgery. But none of these drugs are what we’re seeing today, but the same potency and cause the same problems.”
He said that people who take heroin are then taking heroin that’s been cut with fentanyl which is a powerful drug. Burke briefly discussed carfentanyl which is used to sedate a rhinoceros or elephant. It is 100 times more powerful than heroin.
Throughout the meeting, several people from the crowd who were former addicts talked openly about successful treatments they had received. They stressed that no one wants to be addicted to heroin, but for whatever reason it happened, but they were worth another chance at a good life.
Throughout the evening Burke said he believes the war against heroin can be won with enforcement, preventive education and rehabilitation.

