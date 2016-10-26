Mary A Brauns

Mary Ann Brauns, age 54 of Cincinnati, Ohio formerly of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Monday, October 24, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a retired fill technician for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. and a member of the Living Church of Five Mile in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mary was born April 12, 1962 the daughter of Geneva (Caudill) Stacy of Mt.Orab, Ohio and the late Marvin Stacy.

In addition to her mother, Mrs. Brauns is survived by her husband of 26 years, Edward Brauns whom she married June 8, 1990; two children – Jeff (Jennifer) Duncanson of Batavia, Ohio and Tiffany (Cristle) Duncanson of Mt.Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jesalyn and Shaeleigh Duncanson, Jalen and Amahard Rouse and Christina Duncanson; six brothers and sisters – Bill (Tammy) Stacy of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Pat (Charles) Wynn and Wanda Campbell all of Williamsburg, Ohio; Betty (Fred) Kirker of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Raymond (Kim) Stacy of Winchester, Ohio and Carol Barker of Newtown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, October 29, 2016 at the Living Church of Five Mile, 16908 U.S. 68, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

