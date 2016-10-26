Jonathan C Gee

Jonathan Christopher Gee, age 38, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Hamersville, Ohio passed away at his home on September 30, 2016 after a 15 ½ year battle with cancer (Ewing’s Sarcoma). He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jesse and Gloria (nee Cahall) Smith, and Wayne and Virginia (nee Darling) Gee as well his father Jon Gee. He is survived by this Wife of 16 years Julie Delaney Gee originally of Owls Head, Maine. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen Gee Hawkins and Step father Carl of Tacoma Washington; sister Jennifer Gee Richard (Brian) of Seymour, Indiana; Rebecca Gee Meyer (Robert) of Mt. Orab; and brother Robert Gee (Alicia) of Hamersville as well as his nieces/nephews Sydney, Caleb, Henry, Lauren, Sean, and Elias. Jonathan is a 1996 graduate of Western Brown High School and veteran of the United States Air Force. Though fighting cancer nearly his entire adult life, Jonathan also worked in the printing industry, most recently for United Printing of Phoenix Arizona. A memorial open house/celebration of his life will be held at his childhood home in Hamersville on Saturday October 29, 2016 from 2 to 7 pm. As Ewing’s Sarcoma is predominantly a childhood cancer, the family encourages donations in his honor to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or to a charity of your choosing.