Georgia E Smith Jonathan C Gee Wenstrup discusses regulations, drug issue Woman charged with injecting pregnant woman Public meeting on drug problem draws large crowd BC Chamber of Commerce looks for nominees Mary A Brauns Lynn V Augline Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings
Obituaries

Jonathan C Gee

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment

image_225Jonathan Christopher Gee, age 38, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Hamersville, Ohio passed away at his home on September 30, 2016 after a 15 ½ year battle with cancer (Ewing’s Sarcoma). He is preceded in death by his grandparents Jesse and Gloria (nee Cahall) Smith, and Wayne and Virginia (nee Darling) Gee as well his father Jon Gee. He is survived by this Wife of 16 years Julie Delaney Gee originally of Owls Head, Maine. He is also survived by his mother, Kathleen Gee Hawkins and Step father Carl of Tacoma Washington; sister Jennifer Gee Richard (Brian) of Seymour, Indiana; Rebecca Gee Meyer (Robert) of Mt. Orab; and brother Robert Gee (Alicia) of Hamersville as well as his nieces/nephews Sydney, Caleb, Henry, Lauren, Sean, and Elias.  Jonathan is a 1996 graduate of Western Brown High School and veteran of the United States Air Force.  Though fighting cancer nearly his entire adult life, Jonathan also worked in the printing industry, most recently for United Printing of Phoenix Arizona.  A memorial open house/celebration of his life will be held at his childhood home in Hamersville on Saturday October 29, 2016 from 2 to 7 pm. As Ewing’s Sarcoma is predominantly a childhood cancer, the family encourages donations in his honor to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or to a charity of your choosing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat