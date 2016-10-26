Georgia E Smith

Georgia Etta Smith, age 85 of Fayetteville, Ohio died Saturday, October 22, 2016 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a waitress and a member of the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church. Georgia was born March 1, 1931 in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles and Maude (Bunch) Hart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands – Dewey Smith and Harold Smith; one daughter – Rita Clausing; one son – Daniel Smith; six brothers and sisters – Otis Hubbs, Charles Hubbs, Roscoe Hart, Kenneth Hart, Bertie Hubbs and Ruby Roberts and one grandson – Kevin Thery.

Mrs. Smith is survived by seven children – Joan Smith of Seaman, Ohio, Jeannie Thery and husband Michael of Fayetteville, Ohio, Patricia Pitts and husband Dennis of Minford, Ohio, Dewey Smith, Jr. and wife Beth of Indiana, Robin Shope and husband Greg of Portsmouth, Ohio, Robert “Lucky” Smith of Ashland, Kentucky and Mark Smith and wife Tracy of Portsmouth, Ohio; one sister – Cecil McFarland of Corbin, Kentucky; thirty-one grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, October 28, 2016 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Jonathon Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

