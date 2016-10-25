Lynn V Augline

Lynn Vonne Augline 26 of Sardinia died sunday Oct 23, 2016 at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati She was preceded in death by her father Brian Cartwright . She is survived by her mother Ann “Missy” (Todd) Geeslin, maternal grandparents Alan and Joyce Strecker, paternal grandparents Sam and Delores Cartwright, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 27, 2016 at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service with burial in the Winchester Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home is serving the family.