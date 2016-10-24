Tommy E Vaughn age 64 of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday October 21, 2016 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born Nov 15, 1951 in Georgetown, OH the son of the late Ray C. and Edna (Creighton) Vaughn. He worked at Steel Craft for 44 years, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Georgetown and was a Scott Township Trustee.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by 2 sisters; Jackie Vaughn and Linda Robinson, nephew; Sean Lowman, and brother in law; Ernie Guenther.

Tommy is survived by 1 son; Travis Vaughn and wife Cheryl of Mt. Orab, 1 daughter; Tracy Smith and husband Chris of Hamersville, ex-wife; Linda Vaughn Beckman of Beavercreek, OH, 2 brothers; David Vaughn of Georgetown, Dean Vaughn and wife Lisa of Sardinia, 7 sisters; Carolyn Doughty of Feesburg, Dianna Tucker and husband Ronnie of AL, Bonnie Dean and husband Jim of Georgetown, Barbara Helphenstine and husband Tom of Mason, OH, Alice Barlow and husband Bob of Amelia, Maggi Guenther of Bethel, and Ruth Irwin and husband Ted of Sardinia, 6 grandchildren; Josh, Blaine, Justin, Josie, Ryan and Bryant, 4 great grandchildren; Laiken, Peanut, Henley and Harper, numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday Oct 26, 2016 at 6:00 PM at the Eagles Hall in Georgetown under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Rev Sam Talley will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM prior to the service. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at a US Bank for Local Children Charities.

Friends and Families may sign Tommy’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.