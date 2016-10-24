Denise A McCleese Tommy E Vaughn Beulah M White Anthony Dozier Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault Tea Party holds candidate forum Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer Russellville Council takes action on closing alleys Anthony R Traylor Caryl J Eyre Jays clinch 2nd in SHAC Division I Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey
Obituaries

Denise A McCleese

About

Written by News Democrat

image_200Denise Anita McCleese, age 57 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Denise was born April 5, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Stanley Glen Sluder of Williamsburg, Kentucky and the late Mary (Foster) Sluder. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son – Daniel Wayne McCleese in 2011 and one brother – Keith Sluder.

Denise married Richard Wayne McCleese on February 12, 1977. This union was blessed with four sons. She was there for her boys during their formative years before finishing her education and entering the work force. She held different positions from sales associate to management in physicians practice and finally in medical billing.  Denise was happiest when she felt she was helping others.  During the past 10 years and 9 months she has been suffering from a debilitating injury sustained post-surgery.  Denise has battled long and hard to overcome.

In addition to her father, Mrs. McCleese is survived by her husband of 39 years – Richard Wayne McCleese; three sons – Jeremy Scott McCleese and wife Tiffany, Justin McCleese and Steven McCleese all of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers – Michael Sluder and wife Viola of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dwight Sluder of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Kevin Sluder of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Kim Johnson and husband Sam of Waynesburg, Kentucky; one half-sister – Ivy Jones and husband Steve of Danville, Kentucky; three grandchildren – Rozlyn McCleese of Moscow, Ohio and Jeremiah and Jordyn McCleese both of Cincinnati, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Rev. Avery and Charlotte McCleese; two sisters-in-law – Sherry (Darrell) McPherson and Sheila (Bob) Cook all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Mike Cornelius will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

