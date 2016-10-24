Denise A McCleese

Denise Anita McCleese, age 57 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, October 20, 2016 at Mt. Orab Medical Center in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Denise was born April 5, 1959 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Stanley Glen Sluder of Williamsburg, Kentucky and the late Mary (Foster) Sluder. She was also preceded in death by her eldest son – Daniel Wayne McCleese in 2011 and one brother – Keith Sluder.

Denise married Richard Wayne McCleese on February 12, 1977. This union was blessed with four sons. She was there for her boys during their formative years before finishing her education and entering the work force. She held different positions from sales associate to management in physicians practice and finally in medical billing. Denise was happiest when she felt she was helping others. During the past 10 years and 9 months she has been suffering from a debilitating injury sustained post-surgery. Denise has battled long and hard to overcome.

In addition to her father, Mrs. McCleese is survived by her husband of 39 years – Richard Wayne McCleese; three sons – Jeremy Scott McCleese and wife Tiffany, Justin McCleese and Steven McCleese all of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers – Michael Sluder and wife Viola of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dwight Sluder of Washington Courthouse, Ohio and Kevin Sluder of Cincinnati, Ohio; one sister – Kim Johnson and husband Sam of Waynesburg, Kentucky; one half-sister – Ivy Jones and husband Steve of Danville, Kentucky; three grandchildren – Rozlyn McCleese of Moscow, Ohio and Jeremiah and Jordyn McCleese both of Cincinnati, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Rev. Avery and Charlotte McCleese; two sisters-in-law – Sherry (Darrell) McPherson and Sheila (Bob) Cook all of Mt. Orab, Ohio; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 26, 2016 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Pastor Mike Cornelius will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

