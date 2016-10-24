Beulah M White

Beulah Maxine White, age 72, Mayslick, died Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at her residence. Born in Georgetown, Ohio, October 14, 1944 to the late Claude Marvin and Clatie Ella McKee Stamper, she was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Sardis Volunteer Fire Department. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey D. White; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal (Dick) Ison; a brother, James “Hoss” Stamper; a sister, Lucille Poff and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by two sons, Shawn White, Sardis and Jay (Shauna) White, Mt. Olivet; a brother, Irwin “Buddy” Stamper, Fizzleville, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Loreane Stamper, West Union and seven grandchildren, Austin White, Caleb White, Lauren (Jason) Hughes, Jana (Mac) McBride, Jarrod White, Amanda (Terry) Gray and Jason Ison.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 P.M. Saturday at Robertson County Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Robertson County Funeral Home towards expenses.