Anthony Dozier

Anthony Stivous Durand “Randy” Dozier father of Zachery Dozier, Cory Dozier, Anthony “Nathan” Dozier, Brittany Dozier, Courtney Dozier and Ellie Dozier; grandfather of Nina Dozier; son of Honore (nee Wallace) Dozier and the late Stivous Durand Dozier; brother of Rhonda Meagher, Sandra Dozier, Nancy Dozier and the late Linda Dozier. Passed away Saturday October 15, 2016 in Tijuana, Mexico, age 52, formerly of Fayetteville, OH. Randy was a fun loving, free spirited man that enjoyed life. Visitation will be Friday October 28th at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford, OH from 6:30 PM until Celebration of Life service at 8:00 PM.