Moore sentenced to 16 years in prison for assault

By Wayne Gates –

Kyle Moore is going to prison for 16 years for assaulting Ripley Police Officer John Amole.
Moore pleaded guilty to Felonious Assault, Aggravated Robbery and Failure to Comply With an Order or Signal of Police Officer charges on October 14.
Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler sentenced more the same day.
Moore assaulted Amole following a traffic stop in January.  He knocked Amole unconscious, took his gun and fled.
That lead to a daylong manhunt in the Ripley area until Moore was captured in the area of Ohio Valley Manor.
Eight of the 16 years that Moore was sentenced to are mandatory based on the charges and the involvement of a firearm.
“The last thing Kyle Moore said to me was that he was not going back to jail,” Amole said following the hearing.
“Today proved different. I am grateful for the outpouring of support I have received from the wonderful people of Brown County.  I also want to thank Zac Corbin and all if the Prosecutors Office for the wonderful job they did with this case. I also owe a thank you to the Common Pleas Court Judge, the Honorable Judge Gusweiler. I am glad to see this come to and end and finally be able to close this chapter in my life. Justice has been served, and Mr. Moore is where he belongs. For the next 16 year he will not be a problem to society. Knowing that makes everything worth it. I know I did my job that night.”
Moore made it a point to apologize for his actions to Amole and his wife who were in the courtroom for the guilty plea and sentencing.
Gusweiler told Moore during the sentencing that he understood that he had experienced a difficult life, but he was ultimately responsible for his actions.
“There is nothing this court can do, Mr. Moore, to undo what you did.  You’ve been through a lot.  But at some point that violent cycle needs to stop.  You cannot expect to not be punished when you almost kill a law enforcement officer,” Gusweiler said.
John Amole’s wife Kelsey compared the two men following the hearing.
“He’s the same age as my husband.  Just because one took the harder road doesn’t excuse any of his actions.  My husband was out there making a difference and he was out there being a menace.  At the end of the day, both of them are where they belong.  John in a patrol car and him behind bars.”
Both Kelsey and John Amole expressed relief that the legal proceedings following the assault were finally over.

