Hamersville Police Dept. introduces newest officer

By Martha B. Jacob –

Chief Guy Sutton of the Hamersville Police Department recently welcomed his departments newest officer.

Officer Sakura is a Belgian Melinois K9, currently being trained in disciplines including narcotics and tracking.

“Sakura’s handler is Officer Copley and we are happy to have them both on our force,” Chief Sutton said. “Sakura received her badge at the Hamersville Village Council meeting on Oct. 10.

“We would like to thank to Hiwatare Kennel in Athens Georgia for making sure that we received such a fine dog.”

Chief Sutton said he would also like to thank Lt. Gazarek of the Perrysburg Township Police for seeing that the K9 Unit has a suitable vehicle to patrol in.

“Sheriff Black and Deputy Peska of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were also very helpful in making this all happen,” Chief Sutton said. “They arranged to get us a variety of equipment and training assistance.”

Chief Sutton also thanked the following people for their help, including:

• K9 Officer Matt Windle of the Seaman Police Department for his support in training materials and wealth of knowledge;

• Mt. Orab Auto Mall for its generous donation;

• Staci Goveia, Alesha Brandt, Jody Wright and Loren Pantaleone for helping to raise the funds and also supplying resources for the K9 program to get started.