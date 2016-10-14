Anthony Ryan Traylor, age 23 of Bethel, Ohio died Tuesday, October 11, 2016 at his residence. He worked for Image Cleaning, was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and loved racing compact cars at Moler Raceway Park near Mt. Orab, Ohio. Anthony was born July 10, 1993 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of Paul and Heidi (Blue) Traylor of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Traylor is survived by one brother – Andrew Traylor of Bethel, Ohio; maternal grandparents – Vicky Blue of Bethel, Ohio and Dean Blue of Springfield, Ohio; paternal grandparents – Don and Susan Traylor of Mt.Orab, Ohio; maternal great grandparents – Jack and Norma Smith of Urbana, Ohio; four aunts and uncles – Hayley Blue of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Paula Traylor of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Michael Traylor and wife Angela of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Nancy Parlier and husband Ray of Sardinia, Ohio and many cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 17, 2016 at the Mt. Orab Church of Christ in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M. Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Anthony R. Traylor Memorial Fund c/o Chase Bank.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com