Week 7 football roundup Battle between Eastern, Ripley ends in tie Broncos are SBAAC American Divison champs Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak Lady G-Men claim wins over Manchester, Bethel-Tate Lady Broncos win at New Richmond, rise to first in SBAAC American Division standings Judge approves sale of hospital Trump losing support in Ohio delegation Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8
Sports

Week 7 football roundup

About

Written by News Democrat Leave a comment
Western Brown's Zach Stacy takes a reception for a touchdown in the Broncos' Oct. 7 win over Amelia.
Western Brown’s Zach Stacy takes a reception for a touchdown in the Broncos’ Oct. 7 win over Amelia.

Broncos, Rockets claim victories –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos and the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets both came out victorious in week seven on the gridiron, Oct. 7.
It was Homecoming Night for the Western Brown Broncos as they hosted the Amelia Barons for week seven on the gridiron, Oct. 7. After struggling for victories in previous weeks, the Broncos had little trouble capturing a 54-27 win over the Barons to up their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record to 1-1 on the season.
The Broncos’ Homecoming win came in the wake of five straight losses for the Western Brown varsity football squad, as the team has made its way through a very challenging regular season schedule.
“The whole team had a really good week of preparation,” said Western Brown head coach Don Sizer during a post-game interview. “All I can say is that the guys are working hard. Our record isn’t stellar, but you wouldn’t know that by the way we’re playing.”
The Broncos racked up 510 yards of total offense in the week seven win, 440 yards stemming from a fierce air attack.
Western Brown’s junior quarterback Seth Becker completed 29-of-45 passes for 440 passing yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Leading Western Brown receivers was junior Wyatt Fischer, who pulled down 11 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
Bronco junior Zach Stacy hauled in seven catches for 130 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions, while junior teammate Carson Eyre was on the receiving end of five catches for 84 yards.
Stacy led Bronco ball-carriers with 52 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown off nine carries.
The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets once again finish their regular season as Ohio Valley Athletic League football champions after rising to a 3-0 league record with a 61-0 win over Manchester on Oct. 7.
The Rockets were at home for the week seven league bout against the Hounds, and the Fayetteville offense racked up a total of 452 yards with 408 rushing yards in the win.
It was senior running back Chase Jester leading Rocket ball-carriers in the win, taking 10 carries for 190 rushing yards with three touchdowns, his longest carry of the night being 55 yards.
In seven games, Jester leads Southwest Ohio with a total of 1,286 rushing yards.
Also running for big yardage in the week seven win were Fayetteville’s Seth Allen, who took seven carries for 62 yards, and Tyler Kingus, who took three carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Austin Brockman took one carry for a five-yard touchdown, while Wiederhold also carried for a touchdown.
Fayetteville’s junior quarterback Luke Wiederhold completed two of three pass attempts in the win over the Hounds for 35 passing yards and one touchdown from 24 yards out.
On defense, Fayetteville’s Andy Smith recorded two sacks and Chase Lockwood hauled in two interceptions.
For more on week seven of high school football, pick up the Oct. 13 edition of The News Democrat and The Ripley Bee on store shelves now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2016 News Democrat