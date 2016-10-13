Week 7 football roundup

Broncos, Rockets claim victories –

By Wade Linville –

The Western Brown Broncos and the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets both came out victorious in week seven on the gridiron, Oct. 7.

It was Homecoming Night for the Western Brown Broncos as they hosted the Amelia Barons for week seven on the gridiron, Oct. 7. After struggling for victories in previous weeks, the Broncos had little trouble capturing a 54-27 win over the Barons to up their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division record to 1-1 on the season.

The Broncos’ Homecoming win came in the wake of five straight losses for the Western Brown varsity football squad, as the team has made its way through a very challenging regular season schedule.

“The whole team had a really good week of preparation,” said Western Brown head coach Don Sizer during a post-game interview. “All I can say is that the guys are working hard. Our record isn’t stellar, but you wouldn’t know that by the way we’re playing.”

The Broncos racked up 510 yards of total offense in the week seven win, 440 yards stemming from a fierce air attack.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback Seth Becker completed 29-of-45 passes for 440 passing yards and six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Leading Western Brown receivers was junior Wyatt Fischer, who pulled down 11 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Bronco junior Zach Stacy hauled in seven catches for 130 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions, while junior teammate Carson Eyre was on the receiving end of five catches for 84 yards.

Stacy led Bronco ball-carriers with 52 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown off nine carries.

The Fayetteville-Perry Rockets once again finish their regular season as Ohio Valley Athletic League football champions after rising to a 3-0 league record with a 61-0 win over Manchester on Oct. 7.

The Rockets were at home for the week seven league bout against the Hounds, and the Fayetteville offense racked up a total of 452 yards with 408 rushing yards in the win.

It was senior running back Chase Jester leading Rocket ball-carriers in the win, taking 10 carries for 190 rushing yards with three touchdowns, his longest carry of the night being 55 yards.

In seven games, Jester leads Southwest Ohio with a total of 1,286 rushing yards.

Also running for big yardage in the week seven win were Fayetteville’s Seth Allen, who took seven carries for 62 yards, and Tyler Kingus, who took three carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Austin Brockman took one carry for a five-yard touchdown, while Wiederhold also carried for a touchdown.

Fayetteville’s junior quarterback Luke Wiederhold completed two of three pass attempts in the win over the Hounds for 35 passing yards and one touchdown from 24 yards out.

On defense, Fayetteville’s Andy Smith recorded two sacks and Chase Lockwood hauled in two interceptions.

