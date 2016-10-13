Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber Joyce A Mignerey George W Kilgore Vernon Creighton Brittany A Perkins Sister Jane Stier Jeff Bess Russell Rockwell Lady Warriors looking to get back to winning ways G-Men rise to 2nd in SBAAC Nat’l Division Western Brown volleyball team jumps to 12-6 with wins over Norwood, CNE Week six football roundup Track champions determined at MRP in an exciting night of racing action Sectional tourney play begins for Western Brown girls tennis Phillips, Sininger advance to district golf tourney Christopher W Baker Sherry A Napier Betty L Kelley Virginia E Deininger Shirley J Carr 2016 Brown County Fair comes to an end Coroner appeals ruling on Goldson investigation Ripley Federal merges with Southern Hills RUCK March set to raise veteran suicide awareness Louise I McCann Louise I McCann Jackie Garrison Kathy S Jordan Rockets rally for first league win Lady Broncos rise to 10-6 with win at Wilmington Broncos begin quest for SBAAC American Div. title Lady G-Men looking to bounce back from recent losses SHAC golf season in the books Lady Rockets top Whiteoak Fair Royalty chosen for 2016 Troop Box Ministry still going strong after 15 years Three sentenced in Common Pleas Alex K Miller Denvil Burchell Maneva H Teague Vincent A Cluxton Stanley J Brannock Robert L Dyer Mary L Phillips Broncos gallop to 9-0-1 with win over G-Men Tight battle continues for SBAAC American Division volleyball title Jays rally for win over Rockets Week 4 football roundup Sininger is SBAAC Nat’l Division Golfer of Year Lady Rockets top CCD, fall to CNE Janet R Reveal Paul D Hines Gas skimmers stealing identities Democrats meet in G’town Humane Society horses now up for adoption New ‘B-Fit Program’ at this year’s fair Drug Task Force marijuana eradication Cheryl L Sams Aaron S Cartwright Tommie E Stout Rockets soar past the Warriors, 5-0 G-Men place runner-up in Vern Hawkins XC Invite Lady Warriors cruise to victory over Fayetteville Broncos remain unbeaten at 6-0-1 Lady G-Men win at Ripley Week 3 football roundup Broncos lead after round two of SBAAC American Division play Ohana Music Festival a huge success Man charged with 292 counts of child porn possession G’Town Council resolves zoning issues, to hold public meeting on medical marijuana Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Georgetown Nativity Scene to be on display, much longer this year Georgetown Police Chief Rob Freeland, updates council on village happenings Jay R Crawford Kenneth James Verne Wisby, Sr Kenneth J Barber Olivette F Corbett David E Kelsey, Sr Betty A Stegbauer Virginia McConnaughey Chantal C Cook Chase pleads guilty to obscenity charges Brown County jobless rate at 16 year low UC to eliminate smoking on campus Marjorie M Hardy James A Housh SWRMC Home Health business is sold Man charged after a fight results in death Six sentenced in Common Pleas Bevens running for Ohio State Board of Education Donna Frost to perform in Georgetown Sept. 8 2016 HIKE 4 HOPE 3-Mile Walk Run set for Sept. 11 James Adams, Sr Ashley D Ring, Sr Gladys Warner 2016 Prep Football Preview Anna M Huber Patricia L Slagle Colleen S Hannah
Manhunt ends with arrest of alleged bank robber

Written by News Democrat

By Patricia Beech –

Grand theft auto and armed robbery suspect, Todd Raymond Keith, 37, was captured late Friday night following a six-hour manhunt that involved nearly 100 law enforcement officials and the closing of  bridge traffic between Ohio and Kentucky for several hours.
Driving a black 2010 Lexus, allegedly stolen at gun point from a woman in Madison Heights, Michigan, the suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday afternoon through Adams and Brown counties.  Numerous reports were given of a vehicle traveling at high speeds narrowly missing drivers in Adams county.
Manchester schools were put on lock-down during the pursuit to keep bus traffic off the roadways  according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “My concern with the buses wasn’t about him shooting at kids,” said Rogers. “I didn’t want buses on the roads with a high-speed pursuit going on.” Bus drivers already on their evening routes returned the students to the school where they remained until the suspect fled his vehicle on foot.
Sheriff Rogers confirmed that the suspect fired shots at two Adams County probation officers – Austin Fraley and Seth Sparks: “They tried to stop him, and he stuck the gun out the window and fired two or three shots at them.”
Law enforcement was warned that the suspect had acquired 90 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and was allegedly determined not to be taken alive. All of Adams County’s deputies were involved in the manhunt and pursuit of the suspect.
A six-hour manhunt ensued after Keith abandoned his vehicle in Aberdeen on Flaugher Hill Road, which is right behind the Town and Country bowling alley.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Keith was armed and wearing full body armor when he was taken into custody at 10:16 p.m. Friday night in a creek bed near Aberdeen.
Officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that he is a prime suspect in several armed robberies in Michigan and Ohio.
After being taken to the Ripley Middle School in Aberdeen, which the FBI and other law enforcement used as a command center during the manhunt,  Keith was examined for injuries and then transported to the Hamilton County Jail by FBI agents.

