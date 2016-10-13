  • News Democrat
  Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak
Sports

Lady Rockets enter final game of regular season on 3-game win streak

Fayetteville-Perry volleyball coach Sharon Sheets instructs her Lady Rockets during a match this season.
The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets have been on a roll over the past couple of weeks, winning three straight league matches before facing the Fairfield Lady Lions in the final Southern Hills Athletic Conference match of the season on Oct. 13.
It was an Oct. 4 win over Fairfield that marked the beginning of the Lady Rockets’ recent win streak, a match that lasted only three sets (25-19. 25-15, 25-20), so chances were very good that the Lady Rockets would wrap-up their regular season with four straight victories, providing them with needed confidence as they move on to sectional tournament play.
The Lady Rockets’ Oct. 10 win over Whiteoak didn’t come easy, as the home-standing Lady Wildcats rallied back to tie the match at 2-2 after falling in the first two sets. In the fifth and deciding set, it was Fayetteville-Perry cruising to a 15-7 victory.
The Lady Rockets hosted the Manchester Lady Greyhounds for their final home match of the season on Oct. 11, capturing their third straight win in a match that lasted four sets (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19).
The Lady Rockets stood at an overall record of 10-9 and an SHAC record of 7-5 going into the final match of the regular season.
The Lady Rockets received the No. 3 seed for the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament at Mariemont and drew a bye for round one of the sectional. The Lady Rockets begin sectional  play on Oct. 18, taking on the winner of the round one match between No. 7 seed James Gamble Montessori (8-6) and No. 9 seed Cincinnati Country Day (2-13).

